West seeks to conceal its interference in Moldovan elections — Russian Embassy in Canada

WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/. Western countries are trying to cover up their interference in elections in Moldova by making accusations against Moscow, the Russian Embassy in Canada said in a statement posted on X.

The Russian diplomatic mission described a report by the G7, which contains allegations about attempts by Moscow to influence parliamentary elections held in Moldova in September 2025, as "a textbook case of cynicism and double standards." "Western governments didn't just support Maia Sandu. They cleared the political field for her, crushing opposition and dismantling any semblance of democratic process," the statement reads.

"Now they have the audacity to point fingers at Russia. A shameless attempt to cover up their own interference," the embassy emphasized.