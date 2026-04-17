Three more cruise ships begin exit from Persian Gulf

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Three more cruise ships have begun heading toward the Strait of Hormuz, following Celestyal Discovery, which successfully transited the strait on April 17.

This leaves only two vessels in ports out of six that have been stranded in the Persian Gulf since early March due to the escalation of the conflict in the region, TASS found based on vessel tracking data.

The cruise ships Celestyal Journey, Mein Schiff 5 and MSC Euribia have raised their anchors and are heading toward the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, MSC Euribia lists Oman’s Muscat as its port of destination in its voyage documentation, while the ships Celestyal Journey and Mein Schiff 5 list the Omani port of Khasab, located at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz. However, it is possible that like the earlier departing Celestyal Discovery, they may skip that port, and proceed directly through the strait and request entry to the port of Muscat.

Two cruise ships remain in the Persian Gulf. One of them is Mein Schiff 4, which, like the departed Mein Schiff 5, belongs to the German company TUI Cruises. The other is Aroya, owned by a Saudi company and currently located at its home Dammam Port.