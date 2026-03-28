Drone attack kills child in Russia’s Yaroslavl Region, governor says

YAROSLAVL, March 28. /TASS/. A drone attack has killed a child in Russia’s central Yaroslavl Region, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said.

"A child was killed in a private house in the Yaroslavsky District. His parents were taken to the hospital in serious condition. A woman was injured in a neighboring house," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, air defenses and electronic warfare systems repelled an attack that involved over 30 drones. Several residential buildings and a commercial facility were damaged.