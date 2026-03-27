Russia doing nothing that might impede US operation against Iran — Rubio

PARIS, March 27. /TASS/. Washington believes that Russia is not doing anything that would impede its operation against Iran, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"Let me put it to you this way. There is nothing Russia is doing for Iran that is in any way impeding or affecting our operation or the effectiveness of it," he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier in an interview with France Televisions that Russia had provided no intelligence to Iran in its confrontations with the United States and Israel.