US tells allies ground op in Iran not imminent — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, March 27. /TASS/. The American administration is signaling to its allies that it has no immediate plans for a ground invasion of Iran, Bloomberg quoted sources as saying.

They said the troops being moved to the region could serve a variety of roles, like helping with evacuations of American citizens, while also creating a sense of strategic ambiguity about America's intentions.

However, the sources admit that US President Donald Trump could flip-flop in an instant and order a ground invasion.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon is considering sending about 10,000 troops to the Middle East. The reinforcement of American troops in the region may include infantry and armored vehicles in addition to the 5,000 marines and several thousand paratroopers already deployed there.