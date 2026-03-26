Creation of buffer zone south of Litani River poses threat to Lebanon’s sovereignty — PM

BEIRUT, March 26. /TASS/. Israel is actively working to take control of Lebanon’s territory south of the Litani River, blowing up bridges, displacing local residents and demolishing their homes, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said at a cabinet meeting.

"We believe that such actions, disguised as efforts to create a security belt or a buffer zone, are dangerous as they undermine Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the rights of its citizens," he pointed out.

According to Salam, he ordered Foreign Minister Youssef Raji to immediately file a complaint with the UN Security Council and demand that the international community intervene in the situation.

The premier also announced additional security measures for the capital Beirut due to the influx of a large number of refugees. Members of the Lebanese army and security forces will patrol the city’s streets.