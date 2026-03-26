Russia aware of US-Ukraine talks while trilateral consultations on hold — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Trilateral talks on the Ukrainian settlement are currently on pause, but Moscow has been informed about contacts between Kiev and Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with France Televisions.

He recalled that several rounds of talks were held after negotiations in Anchorage, with the latest taking place "right the day before the US-Israeli attack on Iran."

"The talks are paused for now. We are aware of the communication between the Ukrainians and the Americans. We have been briefed on that," the Russian foreign minister said.