Russia expects just punishment for attack on Russian House in Prague

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Moscow expects fair punishment for the attack on the Russian House in Prague, Russia’s agency for international humanitarian cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) told TASS.

"Late in the evening of March 26, the Russian House in Prague was targeted. Unknown individuals threw bottles containing an incendiary mixture at the cultural center building. Three of the six Molotov cocktails failed to detonate. No one was injured in the attack. The thrown ‘cocktails’ damaged library windows and the building front. Police and several fire crews arrived promptly at the scene. The attacker fled before the services reached the location," Rossotrudnichestvo noted. "We hope this crime will be solved and the perpetrators will face fair punishment."

According to the agency, it is not yet clear whether the perpetrator acted alone or as part of a group. "Investigators are gathering evidence and reviewing camera footage. A search is underway. The timing of the crime was carefully chosen to coincide with the final event of the Russian Culture Days in the Czech Republic scheduled for March 27," the source reported. "This act of aggression was provoked by nothing."

"The Russian House resumed its full-scale activities at the beginning of 2026. During this time, both the number of events and the number of visitors have increased exponentially. All events are exclusively cultural and educational in nature," Rossotrudnichestvo added.