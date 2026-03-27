Russia-Azeri relations develop on solid foundation of common history — Putin

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The relations between Moscow and Baku are developing on a solid foundation of a common historical past, including cultural heritage, Russian President Vladimir Putin said opening the Azerbaijani Musical and Drama Theater in Derbent after reconstruction via video link.

"We welcome guests from Baku to the opening ceremony of the theater. Here I would like to say that relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are developing on a solid foundation of the historical past, including cultural heritage," Putin said.

He said that a popular Russian drama theater opened more than 100 years ago, is performing very successfully in Baku. "I want to thank the leadership of Azerbaijan for the fact that the leadership and the president of Azerbaijan support work of the theater. I would like to note that these two scenes - in Baku and, in this case, in Derbent - are bridges of sorts between our cultures," Putin said.

He wished the actors inspiration, great creative success, and all visitors and guests of Derbent and Dagestan - health, good luck and prosperity.

Putin said the history of the theater dates back to the 80s of the XIX century. It has always been served by people devoted to theatrical art. "It is gratifying that now, after a large-scale reconstruction, the theater is finding its truly modern home," he said, adding that a lot of work is underway to renovate and re-equip many regional theaters, and the federal programs are supported by initiatives from the regions and private investors and patrons. "We see a successful example of such a combination of efforts here in Derbent," the head of state said and thanked everyone who contributed to the implementation of this project.

Putin said that respect for traditions is of particular importance in Dagestan and in Derbent with its ancient history. "The uniqueness of Russia consists of the identity and unity of the peoples living in it, out of respect for the diversity and uniqueness of many cultures that mutually enrich and complement each other," he said, expressing confidence that this noble mission will be continued in the renovated theater and will contribute to the acquaintance of Russians with the richest Azerbaijani culture.