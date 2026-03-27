Vance may become 'top US negotiator' in talks with Iran — Axios

WASHINGTON, March 27. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance may become the lead negotiator with Iran for the US side, the Axios portal reported, citing sources.

"He's expected to be the top US negotiator in potential peace talks," the portal noted, adding that Vance has already held several phone calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, met with representatives of the Gulf states, and also participated in "indirect communications" with Iran.

According to Axios, "Vance was highly skeptical of Israel’s rosy prewar assessment of how the war would unfold, and currently expects the war to continue for another few weeks." The portal explained that "Vance’s seniority in the administration and his well-documented opposition to open-ended conflicts overseas" make him "a more attractive interlocutor for the Iranians" than US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the US leader’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Earlier, CNN reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump is working on a meeting with the Iranian side this weekend to discuss ways out of the war, and Vice President JD Vance may participate in it personally. Earlier, Trump named Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Kushner and Witkoff as participants in negotiations with Iran.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. On March 11, Khatam al-Anbiya, the central headquarters of the Iranian army, said that Iran would not allow any oil cargo related to the United States and its allies to be transported through the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that accounts for a fifth of global oil exports.