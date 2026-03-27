MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russian POWs are routinely tortured by medical personnel in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press conference.

The ministry constantly draws international attention to crimes committed by the Kiev regime, Zakharova noted. In particular, Russia has published reports on the persecution of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church and human rights violations in Ukraine. "Today we add one more to this list – the routine use of medical personnel to torture prisoners of war," the diplomat stated.

"The names of those who put on white coats to torture [Russian soldiers] will be identified. No one will escape punishment," Zakharova emphasized.

She noted that such actions constitute "a gross violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War, which was signed, adopted and entered into force on August 12, 1949."