Industrial area in Cherepovets targeted as 85 drones strike Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Air defense capabilities intercepted 85 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Unmanned aerial vehicles targeted an industrial zone in the city of Cherepovets, with eight attacks confirmed.

TASS has compiled the main information about the drone raid.

Scale

- Between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on March 26 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on March 27, on-duty air defenses destroyed 85 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over Russian regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- According to the report, drones were shot down over the Bryansk, Leningrad, Vologda, Smolensk, Belgorod, Kursk, and Pskov regions, as well as the Black Sea, Crimea, and the Moscow Region.

- A total of 36 drones were repelled over the Leningrad Region, Governor Alexander Drozdenko wrote on his Max channel.

Consequences

- An industrial zone in the city of Cherepovets in the Vologda Region came under attack by drones, Governor Georgy Filimonov reported on Telegram.

- No casualties were confirmed.

- Emergency teams are working at the site.

- Operational units have been put on high alert.

- A crisis response center has been established.

- The governor urged residents to remain calm.

- Filimonov later reported that 10 UAVs were neutralized over the Cherepovets industrial site.