MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected claims that Moscow could use the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) as leverage to pressure the United States as beneficiaries.

"The answer is very simple: this is not true," Peskov said in response to a question about whether the idea of restricting supplies via CPC for this purpose could have been discussed at closed meetings with the president and how the Kremlin generally views such a proposal.

"In addition to American partners, there are also our Kazakh partners there," he stressed. The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that Russia remains a reliable guarantor of energy security worldwide despite everything. "And, of course, in terms of ensuring transit of energy flows, Russia also remains a reliable guarantor and always fulfills its obligations. No one can ever reproach the Russian side for anything in this regard," he noted.

At the same time, Kiev continues efforts to disable the CPC and continues to engage in energy blackmail, Peskov said.

The CPC pipeline system is the largest route for transporting oil from the Caspian region to global markets. The main pipeline, stretching 1,500 km, connects fields in Western Kazakhstan with Russia’s Black Sea coast, where oil is loaded onto tankers via the CPC marine terminal.