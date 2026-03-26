Kallas calls on US to withdraw from war with Iran, renew support for war in Ukraine

BRUSSELS, March 26. /TASS/. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called on the US at a meeting of G7 foreign ministers to withdraw from the war with Iran and provide greater support for Ukraine, according to her remarks to reporters.

"The two main issues on the table are the two great wars: one in Ukraine and the other one in the Middle East," Kallas said.

Referring to the conflict around Iran, she stated: "We need to exit from the war, not escalate this further, because the consequences for everybody around the world are quite severe."

She added that the rise in oil prices resulting from the war allegedly strengthens Russia while negatively impacting Ukraine’s situation. Pointing this out, Kallas called on the US to engage in increased bilateral support, along with pressure on Russia.