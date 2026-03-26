Trump essentially confirms possibility of diverting weapons intended for Ukraine

WASHINGTON, March 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has essentially confirmed that Washington could divert weapons meant for Ukraine to the Middle East.

"We do that all the time," he told reporters, when asked to comment on a Washington Post article alleging that the Pentagon was considering whether to divert weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East.

"We have tremendous amounts of ammunition. We have it in other countries, like in Germany and all over Europe. <...> Sometimes we take from one, and we use for another," Trump noted.

"We help Ukraine," he went on to say, adding that former US President Joe "gave $350 billion away," which was "way too much." "And we sell it now to NATO. We sell it to NATO, and they probably give it to Ukraine," the US leader concluded.