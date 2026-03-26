Iran protests to UN Security Council over US use of Gulf states' territory

CAIRO, March 27. /TASS/. Iran has sent a letter to the UN Security Council protesting the Gulf states for allegedly allowing the US to use their territory for attacks on the Islamic Republic, the Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the agency, Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, sent two separate letters to the Security Council and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. In the letters, he expressed Tehran's protest "against the actions of the governments of Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia," as Iran is convinced they "are providing their territory to the US and Israel for attacks on Iranian targets."

"In this regard, we reserve the right to take all necessary measures and fully exercise our right to self-defense," Iravani emphasized in the letters, excerpts of which were cited by the agency.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack, citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking Israel. US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.