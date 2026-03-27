US Congressman underscores importance of contacts with Russian legislators

WASHINGTON, March 27. /TASS/. US Representative Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.) stressed the need to maintain contacts between Russian and American lawmakers.

"For the first time in nearly 25 years, a bipartisan group of five Members of Congress sat down with the Russian Duma to engage in direct discussions on peace and bilateral relations," the congressman, who took part in the meeting in Washington, wrote on X on Thursday.

"We have a responsibility to maintain open lines of communication and pursue dialogue, even in times of tension," Van Orden emphasized.

"I remain committed to continuing these conversations and supporting President Trump’s commitment towards peace," he added.

A group of five Russian lawmakers is visiting the United States at the invitation of Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.). On Thursday, they met with a bipartisan group of American legislators. On Friday, the Russian delegation is scheduled to meet in Washington with officials from several key US administration agencies and representatives of the academic community.