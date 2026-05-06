Over 7,200 Iranians rescued after US-Israeli strikes — Red Crescent

TEHRAN, May 6. /TASS/. Employees of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) pulled over 7,000 Iranians alive from the rubble of buildings destroyed as a result of US and Israeli strikes over 40 days of military operations, the secretary general of the IRCS, Meysam Afshar, has reported.

"We are proud that Red Crescent rescuers have pulled 7,215 people alive from under the rubble," Afshar said, as quoted by the IRNA agency. In total, the organization’s staff has conducted over 6,000 rescue operations.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. According to the Iranian side, a total of 3,375 Iranians died as a result of US and Israeli attacks over the 40 days of conflict. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, the US leader announced on Truth Social that Washington intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to comply with Washington’s unilaterally announced extension of the ceasefire and will prioritize its own interests.