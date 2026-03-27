Iran has not started new round of talks with US — ambassador to Zimbabwe

HARARE, March 27. /TASS/. Iran has not entered into a new round of talks with the United States. Iran's Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Amir Hossein Hosseini, stated in an interview with TASS, commenting on media reports about the resumption of talks between Washington and Tehran.

"As far as I know, Iran has not started a new round of talks with the US," he said. "We are aware of such reports, but Iranian officials, including [Foreign Minister] Abbas Araghchi, have not confirmed this. We can only confirm the exchange of some messages through intermediaries in the region." The ambassador did not specify the nature of the messages or name the intermediaries.

Negative experience

"Under the current circumstances, our primary focus remains on defending ourselves," Hosseini noted. "Our experience in the two recent rounds of negotiations with the United States was deeply disappointing and, in our view, counterproductive. "If the question concerns a ceasefire, the notion, as currently framed, is not acceptable. Iran’s position is that any end to the conflict must take the form of a comprehensive and definitive termination of the war, grounded in credible and internationally verified guarantees.

Iran will bring this war to an end at a time of its own choosing, and only when the conditions it has set are fully met. It will not allow external actors, including the U.S. President, to dictate the timing or terms of its conclusion," the ambassador emphasized.

"While the United States has, through various diplomatic channels, signaled interest in negotiations and put forward proposals, these have been assessed by Iran as excessive and disconnected from realities on the ground. Based on past experience, where negotiations were followed by military actions, such proposals are viewed with deep skepticism and as potentially aimed at managing or prolonging tensions rather than resolving them," he added.

Conditions for negotiations

According to the ambassador, Iran has rejected the most recent proposal conveyed through regional mediators and remains prepared to continue its defense.

"This defensive posture will persist until a set of clearly defined conditions are fulfilled, including: an end to acts of aggression and targeted assassinations; the establishment of objective guarantees to prevent the recurrence of war; clear mechanisms for compensation and war reparations; the comprehensive cessation of hostilities across all fronts and involving all parties to the conflict; recognition of Iran’s sovereign rights, including in the Strait of Hormuz; and firm assurances regarding the implementation of all commitments by the other side," he stated.

"These conditions are distinct from those previously raised in earlier negotiation rounds, including discussions held in Geneva," the ambassador emphasized. "Iran has conveyed to all well-intentioned mediators that any ceasefire would only be considered once these conditions are accepted. Until then, negotiations, as presently structured, are not under consideration, and Iran will continue to defend itself. At the same time, Iran has consistently underscored that diplomacy remains the preferred path, provided it is conducted on the basis of mutual respect, good faith, and free from coercion.".