Nord Stream blown up by Ukraine saboteurs with overt West support — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in an interview with France Televisions that the Nord Stream pipelines were blown up by Ukrainian saboteurs with the obvious support of Western intelligence services.

"The Nord Streams were blown up by Ukrainian saboteurs with the obvious support of Western intelligence services. No one condemned this act. Neither France nor Germany, which, in my view, shamefully for such a nation, quietly accepted this subversive terrorist act directed against its own core interests. Now the United States is also saying they want to take over the Nord Streams," Lavrov said out.

On September 26, 2022, an unprecedented terrorist attack was carried out on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, leaving only one string of Nord Stream 2 intact out of the system's four ones. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has opened an investigation into an act of international terrorism.