Court in New York concludes second hearing in Maduro case

NEW YORK, March 26. /TASS/. The second court hearing in the case of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has concluded in federal court in Manhattan under the presidency of Judge Alvin Hellerstein, a TASS correspondent reported.

The hearing lasted about an hour and a half. During the hearing, Maduro whispered several times with his lawyer during the prosecution’s presentation. Additionally, the defendants took notes during the proceedings.

The central topic of the hearing was the issue of the US authorities’ obstruction of payment for Maduro’s and his wife Cilia Flores’ legal services by the Venezuelan government. The defense, in particular, argued that such actions violate the right to counsel of one’s choice and the right to use legal means to pay for it. In turn, the prosecution argues that allowing Caracas to finance Maduro’s defense would constitute a violation of the sanctions regime. After hearing arguments from both the defense and the prosecution, the judge stated that he would not dismiss the case, as Maduro’s lawyer requested. At the same time, Hellerstein indicated that he intends to soon make a decision regarding the need to oblige the US administration to allow Venezuela to pay for lawyers for the defendants.

On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced a military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Maduro and his wife by American forces. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they face charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty.