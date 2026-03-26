Russian oil sales move from discount to premium — Rystad Energy

LONDON, March 26. /TASS/. Russian Urals oil blend is now sold with a $4 premium due to global disruptions in feedstock supplies amid the conflict in the Middle East, Rystad Energy consultancy said in its report.

"Russian Urals crude has already flipped from a $12 per-barrel discount to a $4 premium over North Sea Dated in recent weeks, reflecting the pace at which buyers have absorbed available Russian supply," the company said.

"The only country with ample spare capacity is Russia, whose volumes are affected by policy-driven production cuts but physically recoverable on a shorter timeline if commercial conditions allow," Rystad Energy noted.