MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops treat mercenaries from Latin American countries fighting alongside them as subhuman, former officer of the Security Council of Ukraine (SBU) Vasily Prozorov told TASS.

"The thing is, they often even squabble among themselves. As usual, it’s all about money. Colombian mercenaries often say they’re treated appallingly by Ukrainian officers and their fellow Ukrainian soldiers, that they’re sent to plug holes on the front lines. They’re treated like subhumans. Therefore, conflicts arise on this basis, and they sometimes kill each other over this," Prozorov said, noting that conflicts over money arise amid instances of looting in the war zone.

Despite these conflicts, Latin Americans make up the majority of the foreign mercenaries fighting on the Ukrainian side. Earlier, Prozorov, in an interview with TASS, estimated the number of mercenaries fighting for the Ukrainian armed forces at around 10,000. He also estimated that about 6,000-7,000 of them are from Latin American countries.

Prozorov attributed this to two main reasons. The first is financial: in Ukraine, a mercenary can earn up to $3,000 per month, a significant sum for citizens of several Latin American countries. The second reason is the desire of some Latin Americans to gain combat experience, primarily in operating drones, in order to subsequently pass on their acquired skills to drug cartels, which pay three to five times more than the Ukrainian armed forces.