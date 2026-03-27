Russian troops liberate four communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated four communities in the Sumy and Kharkov Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of March 21-27 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units took control of the settlements of Potapovka in the Sumy Region, Peschanoye and Shevyakovka in the Kharkov Region through decisive operations. <…> Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Nikiforovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active offensive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces deliver six precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian forces delivered six strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, fuel and energy, transport and aerodrome infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations over the week, the ministry reported.

"On March 21-27, in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and five combined strikes, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, fuel and energy, transport and aerodrome infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, workshops for the assembly of remote-controlled naval drones, sites for the production and storage of long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles and their preparation for launch, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,620 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,620 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 11 enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,620 personnel, 11 armored combat vehicles, 88 motor vehicles, 15 field artillery guns and seven electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 49 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,280 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,280 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy tanks and 31 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the past week, Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,280 personnel, five tanks, 31 armored combat vehicles, 164 motor vehicles, 11 field artillery guns and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 17 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,210 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 21 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the past week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,210 personnel, 21 armored combat vehicles, 96 motor vehicles, 22 field artillery guns and 11 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 31 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,395 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,395 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 63 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position, gained better lines and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an infantry brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,395 personnel, 63 armored combat vehicles, 97 motor vehicles, 21 field artillery guns and 10 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 2,065 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 2,065 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 16 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, an assault brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,065 personnel, 16 armored combat vehicles, 53 motor vehicles and 12 artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 310 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 310 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 20 enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 310 personnel, 45 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns and 20 electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 16 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses intercept 3,138 Ukrainian UAVs, 47 smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 3,138 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 47 smart bombs over the week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 47 guided aerial bombs, three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, four Neptune long-range missiles and 3,138 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 128,363 unmanned aerial vehicles, 652 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,525 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,693 multiple rocket launchers, 34,113 field artillery guns and mortars and 57,938 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.