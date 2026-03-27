EU openly backs Orban’s defeat in Hungarian parliamentary elections — Reuters

BRUSSELS, March 27. /TASS/. The leadership of the European Union is backing the defeat of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party in the April 12 parliamentary elections in Hungary, Reuters reported, citing diplomatic sources in Brussels.

"I think everybody hopes Orban will lose," an anonymous EU diplomat told the news agency.

An EU official added that if Orban stays in power, the EU "will have to change how we work" to bypass Hungary’s veto on issues related to Ukraine.

According to another EU diplomat, "the hope to talk reason into Orban is gone" among EU leaders after he blocked the decision to provide Kiev with €90 billion in military funding for 2026-2027, demanding the resumption of Russian oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline, which Ukraine halted on January 27. "This was the last straw that broke the camel's back," the source said, adding that dealing with Hungary under Orban would be very difficult for Brussels.