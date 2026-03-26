MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Shevyakovka in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Battlegroup North units gained control of the settlement of Shevyakovka in the Kharkov Region through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,150 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,150 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 210 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 180 troops and nine armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 100 troops and two artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 315 troops and eight armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 300 troops and two field artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 45 troops and a US-made howitzer in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Vesyoloye, Rubezhnoye, Verkhnyaya Pisarevka and Veliky Burluk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Dumovka, Khrapovshchina, Miropolye, Ivolzhanskoye and Novodmitrovka in the Sumy Region, it said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 13 motor vehicles and four field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations, a counterbattery radar station and eight ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed nine enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Palamarevka, Monachinovka and Blagodatovka in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman and Ilyichovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 180 personnel, nine armored combat vehicles, among them four Western-made vehicles, 23 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 100 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 100 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Rai-Aleksandrovka, Artyoma, Lipovka, Nikolayevka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 100 personnel, 14 motor vehicles, two artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 315 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 315 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and four National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Grishino, Belitskoye, Dobropolye, Novopavlovka and Krasnoyarskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Podgavrilovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 315 personnel, eight armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 300 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 300 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy field artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, two assault brigades, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Lesnoye, Vozdvizhevka, Kopani, Charivnoye, Komsomolskoye and Barvinovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Prosyanaya in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 300 personnel, seven motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 45 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 45 Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made howitzer in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Lyubimovka and Zaporozhets in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 45 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 14 motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, four electronic warfare stations, a fuel depot and four materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian naval drone assembly workshop over past day

Russian troops struck a Ukrainian workshop for the assembly of remote-controlled naval drones and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, a workshop for the production of remote-controlled boats, sites for the control and launch of unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 439 Ukrainian UAVs, six smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 439 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and six smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six guided aerial bombs and 439 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 127,904 unmanned aerial vehicles, 652 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,493 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,693 multiple rocket launchers, 34,090 field artillery guns and mortars and 57,847 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.