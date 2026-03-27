Russia, Oman ready to support swift settlement around Iran — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Moscow and Muscat are ready to provide comprehensive support for a swift settlement of the conflict surrounding Iran in order to normalize the situation in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko and Omani Ambassador to Moscow Hamood bin Salim bin Abdullah Altowaiya.

"The talks mainly focused on the escalation in the Persian Gulf region caused by the unprovoked aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran. Both sides expressed readiness to provide comprehensive support for a swift settlement of the conflict by political and diplomatic means to achieve long-term stable normalization of the situation while taking into account the legitimate interests of all states in the region," the ministry noted.

The Russian Foreign ministry added that the parties also discussed current issues related to the further progressive development of traditionally friendly Russia-Oman relations.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major cities of the country, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the strike by alleged missile and nuclear threats from the Islamic Republic. As a result of the attacks, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures of the Iranian leadership were killed. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. The US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria were also targeted.