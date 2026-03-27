Iran receives second humanitarian aid shipment from Russia

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Iran has received the second batch of humanitarian aid from Russia, a total of 313 tons of medicines, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s press service said.

"Representatives of the Russian Emergencies Ministry handed over to the Iranian side the second large batch of pharmaceutical products, as part of humanitarian aid to the Islamic Republic of Iran. The 313 tons of medications were delivered by rail to the city of Astara, where they were transferred to authorized representatives of the Iranian government," the ministry stated.

The operation was carried out on the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered 13 tons of medical supplies to Iran by Il-76 aircraft via Azerbaijan. Russian citizens who had left the conflict zone in Iran were also evacuated through Azerbaijan.