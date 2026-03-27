Russia notes Ukraine’s attempts to sabotage Blue Stream, TurkStream pipelines — MFA

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Moscow notes the ongoing attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to inflict critical damage on the infrastructure of the Blue Stream and TurkStream gas pipelines, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stated at a meeting with the Turkish Ambassador to Moscow, Tanju Bilgic.

"The security situation in the Black Sea region was discussed. The ambassador’s attention was drawn to the strike carried out on March 26 in the Black Sea using unmanned surface vehicles and drones against an oil tanker belonging to a Turkish company in close proximity to Turkey’s territorial waters," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the outcome of the meeting.

"Ongoing attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to inflict critical damage on the infrastructure of the Blue Stream and TurkStream gas pipelines through aerial attacks on compressor stations on the Black Sea coast of Russia’s Krasnodar Region were noted," the foreign ministry emphasized.