Impossible to protect fundamental national interests without sovereignty — Putin

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. It is impossible to protect a country’s fundamental interests without sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized.

"The world is structured differently. Without sovereignty, it is impossible to protect one’s fundamental interests. This applies to all areas, including the development of transport, logistics, and financial infrastructure," the head of state said while speaking at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs. He recalled that national projects with corresponding objectives had been launched in Russia.

Putin noted that in the modern world, success in global markets belongs to those who invest in technological innovation and continuously work to improve their efficiency. The president assured that the Russian authorities will continue to encourage businesses to invest in the modernization of enterprises and production facilities based on domestic technological capabilities.