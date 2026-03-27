Russian House in Prague pelted with Molotov cocktails on March 26 — head

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The Russian House in Prague was attacked on March 26, when unknown assailants hurled Molotov cocktails at the building, the cultural center’s director Igor Girenko told TASS.

"Late on the evening of March 26, the Russian House in Prague was attacked. Unknown assailants pelted the cultural center building with bottles containing a flammable mixture," the director said. "By a stroke of luck, three of the six Molotov cocktails did not explode," he pointed out.

Girenko added that, fortunately, "it was precisely those bottles that were thrown directly inside the building" that failed to explode.

"It’s hard to imagine what the consequences would have been if these criminals’ plan had succeeded," the cultural center head emphasized. "The windows the terrorists targeted were the library’s windows," he noted.

Familiar case

According to Girenko, there is no doubt that the timing of the crime was not chosen at random, as the closing event of the Days of Russian Culture was scheduled for Friday. "Only inhumans would target culture! We are well acquainted with their habits and methods," he emphasized.

"We would like to extend our special thanks to the Czech law enforcement agencies and firefighters who arrived at the scene within minutes. We are confident that this crime will be solved and that those responsible will face severe and just punishment," the Russian House head concluded.