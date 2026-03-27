Ukraine, Saudi Arabia sign defense cooperation agreement — Zelensky

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have signed a defense cooperation agreement, Vladimir Zelensky said on his Telegram channel.

"There is an important arrangement between the defense ministers of Ukraine and Saudi Arabia on defense cooperation. The corresponding document was signed before our meeting with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. It lays the foundation for further contacts, technological cooperation, and investments," he wrote.

Zelensky arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. Earlier, Kiev reported that it seeks to cooperate with Middle Eastern countries in the field of security, including strengthening defense against drones.