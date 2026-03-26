EU trying to justify militarization with ‘Russian threat’ narrative — envoy to OSCE

VIENNA, March 26. /TASS/. Paris, London and Brussels are trying to offset the negative consequences of Europe’s militarization for its economy with fearmongering about an alleged threat from Russia, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Dmitry Polyansky has stated.

"Support for Ukraine’s ‘resilience’ <...> continues to be accompanied by the accelerated militarization of EU countries, despite the negative consequences of this madness for the economies of the member states of the union. These can only be attempted to be offset by zombifying the population of European countries with unfounded fearmongering about the allegedly imminent attack by our country," he said at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

"The role of Ukraine in these efforts boils down to two main functions," the diplomat continued. "Firstly, as a testing ground for new types of weapons and methods of warfare. Secondly, as a means of inflicting maximum damage on Russia until the hybrid war against our country by NATO must finally be stopped: after all, they may simply soon run out of Ukrainians, considering the rate of the slaughter supported by the [Vladimir] Zelensky regime, which snatches people indiscriminately and sends them into a senseless fratricidal meat grinder."