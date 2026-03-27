Iran bars national teams and clubs from traveling to unfriendly countries

CAIRO, March 27. /TASS/. Iranian authorities have decided that national sports teams and various club teams will not participate in events held in countries considered hostile to the Islamic Republic, the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs announced.

According to the ministry’s press release cited by the Tasnim news agency, national and club teams will not participate in sporting events in unfriendly countries, as well as states unable to ensure the safety of Iranian athletes, until further notice.

The ministry did not specify which countries are considered unfriendly but noted that the Iranian football club Tractor would not play in Saudi Arabia.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack, citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation.