MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Traffic for a number of websites fell by up to 90% following drone strikes on a cluster of cloud data centers operated by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the UAE, Viktor Nekrasov, founder of the Veonix graphic design studio, told TASS, citing data from Russian clients.

On March 2, two clusters of AWS cloud data centers in the UAE lost power following Iranian drone strikes; the company also reported minor power issues at a cluster in Bahrain.

"The instability [following the attacks] lasted roughly 10 days, stabilizing around March 15. <…> For many companies whose traffic relies on Google organic search for 70-90% of their volume, that period proved critical. <…> Seventy percent of our clients saw sharp fluctuations in Google visibility during the instability, with some losing up to 90% of their search traffic, by our estimates," the expert said.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28, hitting major cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Iran. The US openly called on the Iranian people to turn against their government and seize power. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key figures were killed. Iran has launched retaliatory operations against Israel and US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.