Over 300 American soldiers wounded during operation against Iran — TV

NEW YORK, March 27. /TASS/. At least 303 American soldiers have been wounded during the US-Israeli operation against Iran, the ABC television channel said, citing a US administration official.

According to the official, 273 of those wounded have returned to military service, while ten have received severe wounds.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.