New York court refuses to halt case against Maduro, his wife

NEW YORK, March 26. /TASS/. Judge Alvin Hellerstein has refused to terminate the proceedings in the case against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, a TASS correspondent reports.

Hellerstein said he would not dismiss the case against Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on the grounds that US authorities are preventing the Venezuelan government from covering the defendants’ legal fees. Maduro’s attorney, Barry Pollack, argued that Maduro and Flores cannot afford legal representation on their own and insist on the right of the Bolivarian Republic’s government to fund their defense. He also stressed that the actions of US authorities effectively violate the defendants’ right to counsel of their choosing.