Members of US Congress welcome to make return visit to Russia — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. A US congressional delegation is welcome to pay a return visit to Russia, Svetlana Zhurova, first deputy chairperson of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on International Affairs, told TASS.

"There are plans for a similar trip, with [US Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna] and her colleagues finally visiting Moscow or St. Petersburg. Such an option is being considered," she noted.

According to Zhurova, Russian legislators would be interested in seeing US lawmakers in Moscow. "They have expressed many wishes as to how these meetings could be held. So far, everything has been very positive," Zhurova concluded.