Russian envoy dismisses Canada’s additional sanctions as 'paper declaration'

WASHINGTON, March 27. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov has criticized Canada’s latest sanctions on Russia as "a paper declaration" ahead of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in France.

"Canada’s illegal sanctions carry no real force. They are, essentially, a paper declaration — conveniently timed to coincide with the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting, so that [Canadian Prime Minister Mark] Carney’s cabinet can at least make some kind of showing before the members of this anti-Russian club," the Russian diplomat told TASS in an interview. According to him, earlier this week, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand met with representatives of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, an organization that he said was "founded by Nazi collaborators and now led by their descendants."

"One can only sympathize with Canadian taxpayers, whose money their government spends on compiling such thoroughly unremarkable lists," Stepanov added.

On Thursday, Canada’s top diplomat announced additional sanctions on Russia as Canada blacklisted 100 more vessels known as the shadow fleet. Anand explained that the new restrictions are designed to "counter Russia’s sanctions evasion." Since 2014, Canada has added 3,400 Russian individuals and legal entities and 600 vessels to its sanctions list.