Russian MFA summons Czech ambassador over firebombing of Russian center in Prague

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Czech Ambassador to Russia Daniel Kostoval to lodge a protest with him over the attack on the Russian House in Prague, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"A strong protest was lodged with the diplomat over the attack on the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Prague on the evening of March 26 using Molotov cocktails. Deep concern over the incident was expressed," the diplomat said.

Moscow demands that the Czech side immediately investigate the attack on the Russian center in Prague, Zakharova added. "We demand that the Czech side conduct a prompt and competent investigation of this crime, find and punish those responsible, and take necessary measures to ensure the security of Russian diplomatic facilities in Prague," the diplomat emphasized.

Earlier, the cultural center’s director Igor Girenko told TASS that the Russian House was firebombed on March 26, when unknown assailants hurled Molotov cocktails at the building. According to Russia’s agency for international humanitarian cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo), no one was injured in the attack, as the Molotov cocktails damaged library windows and the building's facade.