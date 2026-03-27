MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Deputy of the Sejm (lower house of the Polish parliament) from the ruling Civic Coalition Klaudia Jachira has proposed billing US President Donald Trump for the energy price rise provoked by the military operation against Iran.

"The most important question is whether we will bill President [of the United States Donald] Trump for provoking the fuel crisis that the Polish taxpayers are paying for," the politician said during a discussion of emergency measures to cap gasoline and diesel fuel prices.

On Friday, the Sejm adopted temporary measures to rein in fuel prices, including a reduction of fuel VAT to 8%, as well as the excise on gasoline and diesel fuel.

According to portal money.pl, diesel fuel prices hit a historical maximum of 8.69 zloty ($2.34) per liter.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, hitting major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (elite army units) retaliated with sweeping attacks on Israel.

US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also pounded. On March 11, Khatam al-Anbiya, the central headquarters of the Iranian army, said that Iran would not allow any fuel shipments related to the United States and its allies to be transported through the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's oil exports pass. On March 15, it warned that Tehran would resort to any means, including controlling the movement of ships in the Strait of Hormuz, to force the enemy to surrender.