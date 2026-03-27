Russian weapons more reliable than intricate NATO gear — Rosgvardiya general

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russian military gear, like weapons, has always been more reliable than capricious NATO equipment, Major General Ruslan Garifullin, Hero of Russia and Commander of the 116th separate special purpose brigade of the Southern District of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) troops, told TASS in an interview.

"My special forces brigade uses heavy weapons: tanks, guns, and armored vehicles that allow us to carry out the tasks assigned to the National Guard and the special forces brigade. Compared to NATO equipment, our gear, like our weapons, has naturally always been superior because it is much simpler and more reliable. And, accordingly, the enemy uses more of our Soviet-era equipment to accomplish their missions, because, most importantly, it is reliable and allows us to carry out assigned tasks in modern conditions," the major general said.

According to him, NATO military vehicles get stuck, especially when the roads become muddy. "They are intricate and require special attention and care. And the Russian Federation’s gear, accordingly, is much better and more reliable," Garifullin noted.