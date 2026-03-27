US admits having no defense against Russian Burevestnik, Poseidon systems — analyst

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The statement by US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno about "exotic" Russian weapons systems effectively reflects Washington’s lack of ability to defend against the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle and Burevestnik cruise missiles, military analyst Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, director of the Moscow-based Center for Analysis of World Arms Trade (CAWAT), told TASS.

DiNanno previously stated that Russian weapons systems are becoming increasingly exotic, including the Burevestnik and Poseidon.

"This is essentially an admission that the US lacks the means to neutralize the aforementioned Russian-developed strategic missile and submarine systems (Burevestnik and Poseidon - TASS). The sense of inevitability of a Russian retaliatory strike in the event of Western aggression simply compels American officials to make such inappropriate statements," the expert said.

In his opinion, the White House itself is to blame for DiNanno’s publicly discussing the development of Russian nuclear systems, since "the administration of the 47th US President buried the entire system of control over strategic offensive arms" by refusing to extend the New START Treaty. "The Russian Federation’s top priority in developing advanced strategic weapons systems is to ensure the guaranteed destruction of a potential aggressor should they encroach on our security. The United States, for its part, has publicly announced its work on a strategic missile defense system dubbed the Golden Dome. However, both the Poseidon and Burevestnik systems are capable of defeating any US attempts to create an impenetrable missile defense dome and gain military-technical superiority over the Russian Federation," Korotchenko added.

About Burevestnik and Poseidon

In 2018, Putin announced that the country was developing types of strategic weapons against which missile defense systems were ineffective. The Burevestnik cruise missile and Poseidon nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle, both tested by Russia, use different methods of delivering their special warheads to their targets. Moreover, the Poseidon is more powerful than Russia’s prospective Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.

On October 26, 2025, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to Putin on the completion of tests of the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile. During the tests, the missile remained in the air for approximately 15 hours, covering 14,000 kilometers, which, according to the Chief of the General Staff, is not the limit. He emphasized that during the Burevestnik flight, all the prescribed vertical and horizontal maneuvers were performed, "thereby showcasing its high capabilities for evading anti-missile and air defense systems."

Shortly thereafter, Putin, speaking with soldiers wounded in the special military operation in Ukraine at the Mandryka Central Military Clinical Hospital, announced the testing of the Poseidon unmanned underwater vessel with a nuclear power plant. "In terms of the speed and depth of this unmanned aerial vehicle, there’s nothing like it in the world. It’s unlikely to appear anytime soon, and there are no methods of intercepting it," the commander-in-chief stated, adding that this weapon ensures the country's long-term security.

The Kremlin specifically stated that this "cannot in any way be interpreted as a nuclear test," and expressed the hope that information about it was accurately conveyed to US President Donald Trump.