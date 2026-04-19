International flights to resume at Iran’s Mashhad airport from April 20 — TV

CAIRO, April 19. /TASS/. The airport in the city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran will resume serving international flights on Monday, April 20, the IRIB state television company reported, citing the country’s civil aviation authority.

According to earlier reports, air service has partially been resumed at six Iranian airports, including in Tehran. The first passenger flight arrived in Iran from Oman on April 18. However, Russia’s Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said that Iran’s airspace will remain closed for Russian air carriers until May 15.