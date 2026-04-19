Iran to decide on talks with US only after naval blockade is lifted — agency

CAIRO, April 19. /TASS/. Iran will make a decision on sending its delegation to Pakistan to continue dialogue with the United States only after Washington lifts its naval blockade, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing sources.

According to the agency, contacts between Iran and the United States have continues in recent days via Pakistani mediators. The sides continued to discuss the topics that were the focus of the offline talks in Islamabad. The agency noted that the Iranian authorities do not plan to resume direct talks until the US lifts its naval blockade of Iran.

American media said earlier that the United States and Iran may resume direct talks in Pakistan early next week. Later, President Donald Trump told ABC News that Vice President JD Vance will not lead the American delegation, as he did at the previous round of talks, because of security considerations.