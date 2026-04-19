Vance to lead US delegation to talks with Iran — ABC News host

NEW YORK, April 19. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance will lead the American delegation to the talks with Iran in Pakistan again, ABC News host Jonathan Karl said.

US Permanent Representative to the United Nations "Mike Waltz tells me JD Vance will lead the American delegation to Islamabad for talks with Iran," he wrote on his X page.

Meanwhile, The New York Post reported earlier that the United States will be represented by special envoy Steve Witkoff and president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner while Vance will not travel to Islamabad.