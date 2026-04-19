EU bureaucrats too blind to see scale of energy crisis impact — RDIF CEO

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev has slammed European Union’s bureaucrats for being unable to see the scale of consequences of their wrong decisions.

"No kidding — exactly as predicted, and exactly what EU bureaucrats initially denied, too blind to grasp the scale of the shock their own bad decisions would unleash on Europe," he wrote on his X page, commenting on Bloomberg reports that the cumulative effect of the Middle East conflict will begin to be felt already next week.