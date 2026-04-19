Trump threatens to destroy all power plants, bridges in Iran if it rejects deal

WASHINGTON, April 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has once again warned that the United States will destroy all power plants and bridges in Iran should it refuse to make a deal.

"We’re offering a very fair and reasonable deal, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single power plant, and every single bridge, in Iran," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"It will be my honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years," he added.