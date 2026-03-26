IN BRIEF: Kremlin says Middle East situation developing along worst-case scenario

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russia is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East and notes that, for now, what we’re seeing is the worst-case scenario, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told Vesti.

TASS has compiled the key statements from the Kremlin spokesman.

The development of the conflict in the Middle East

- Russia is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East: "We are watching very closely to see what happens next."

- The Kremlin notes that, for now, it’s hard to imagine how things in the Middle East could be any worse: "For now, we can state that the situation is developing along the worst-case scenario."

The importance of a settlement

- A cessation of the war in the Middle East must be achieved: "This war must be stopped."

- Russia initially drew attention to the fact that "any forceful options for resolving the issue in this region are fraught with very serious consequences, not only on a regional scale, but also on a global scale."

- Moscow hopes for the situation in the Middle East transitions to a peaceful course in the very near future: "We hope for combat operations to be halted as soon as possible and for the situation to transition to a peaceful course. Well, and then, presumably, these will be matters for the countries of the region to shape their own approach to ensuring their security."

The negotiation process

- Any actions that contribute to establishing peace in the Middle East deserve full support: "We sincerely hope that the information indicating that negotiations are underway is true, because any actions that can in any way help establish peace deserve full support.".