Iranian Foreign Minister calls on UN to insist on condemning aggressors — ministry

RABAT, March 27. /TASS/. The United Nations must insist on the need to prosecute aggressor states that violate the UN Charter and undermine the foundations of international law, including humanitarian law, and human rights, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"The Iranian foreign minister stressed that the UN and its secretary-general have a statutory obligation to condemn the aggression categorically and unequivocally and to hold the aggressors accountable in accordance with Chapter 7 of the UN Charter," Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Araghchi also called on the international community to take into account the root cause of insecurity imposed on the region and the Strait of Hormuz, namely the US-Israeli military aggression, the ministry said.

"As the coastal state of the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with established principles and rules of international law, has prevented the transit of vessels belonging to or associated with the aggressor parties and those participating in their acts of aggression," the ministry said.